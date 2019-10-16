Short Interest in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Drops By 6.4%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 215,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Teligent has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. Analysts anticipate that Teligent will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teligent by 113.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,713,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.