Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expands By 12.6%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TUP. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of TUP opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 4,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $807,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E V. Goings bought 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 75.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 868,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 195.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 531,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 41.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,560,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 455,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,978 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

