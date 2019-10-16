Short Interest in Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Grows By 10.7%

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRCB. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

