Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Grows By 6.9%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,112.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Hall sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $738,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $2,805,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 58.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 509,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 188,477 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 64.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $2,015,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 497.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 150,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $337.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

