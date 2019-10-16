ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $24,985.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $24,985.00 and $17,002.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00219152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01090731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00028041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.