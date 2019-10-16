Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $275,000. Cim LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.