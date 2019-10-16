Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,017 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 7,614,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,380. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

