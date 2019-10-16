Signaturefd LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 397,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,912. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

