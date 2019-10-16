Signaturefd LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

