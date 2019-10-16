Signaturefd LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $193.04. 19,790,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,068,122. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.