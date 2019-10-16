Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Capitalization Tops $113,381.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $113,381.00 and $26,747.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bilaxy, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.01081167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, TOPBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

