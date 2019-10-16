Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 113,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,743. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

