Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.79-0.89 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.79-0.89 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,005. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

