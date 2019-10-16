Sime Armoyan Purchases 69,500 Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Stock

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) insider Sime Armoyan bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,403,600 shares in the company, valued at C$19,393,728.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 298,500 shares of Bonavista Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,325.00.

TSE BNP opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. Bonavista Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.70.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

