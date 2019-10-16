Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,439. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $130.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

