Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 19,129 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 9,564.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 837.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 78,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,939. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

