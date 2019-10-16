Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 23,020 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.38% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $69,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 312.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPXS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 115,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $38.49.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

