Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,052,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NewMarket stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.99. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $489.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEU shares. Buckingham Research raised NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.