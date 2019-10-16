Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 30th total of 499,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SLP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 85,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,485. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,087,918 shares in the company, valued at $182,452,739.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

