SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Liqui. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $273,940.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00222338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.01090859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Liqui, ChaoEX, Braziliex, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

