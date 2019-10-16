SixEleven (611) Market Cap Hits $267,253.00

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SixEleven has a market capitalization of $267,253.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SixEleven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00006947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SixEleven has traded up 829.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven Profile

SixEleven is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 479,481 coins. The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin.

Buying and Selling SixEleven

SixEleven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SixEleven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SixEleven using one of the exchanges listed above.

