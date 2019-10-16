Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.