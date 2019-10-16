Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 850,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

