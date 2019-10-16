SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $13.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 379,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,387. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,026,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $14,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SLM by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,622,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 976,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.