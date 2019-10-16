SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 0.6%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.37, approximately 89,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,011,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $684,500.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $49,727,475.45. Insiders acquired 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmileDirectClub stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

