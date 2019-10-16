Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 332 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.19.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,387,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

