Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 31.80 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.80 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.10) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,601.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,546.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total transaction of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54).

SMIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

