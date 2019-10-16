SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.366 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

SMGZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

