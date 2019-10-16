Soma (SCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,427.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Soma has a market cap of $266,451.00 and approximately $179,427.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soma has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035248 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00092232 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00117149 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,083.26 or 1.00752538 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003456 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

