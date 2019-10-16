Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) vs. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Head to Head Analysis

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 27.23% 10.04% 1.23% CB Financial Services 18.31% 7.61% 0.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $269.94 million 4.30 $74.14 million $2.11 16.31 CB Financial Services $51.97 million 2.75 $7.05 million $1.69 15.60

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southside Bancshares and CB Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CB Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats CB Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 59 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in and around Arlington, Austin, Bullard, Chandler, Cleburne, Cleveland, Diboll, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Gresham, Gun Barrel City, Hawkins, Hemphill, Irving, Jacksonville, Jasper, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Pineland, San Augustine, Splendora, Tyler, Watauga, Weatherford, and Whitehouse; and a network of 83 automated teller machines, as well as wealth management and trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 16 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; 7 offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and 1 office in Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

