SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $162,390.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

