SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after buying an additional 378,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.72. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

