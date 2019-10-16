Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 46.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $37,746.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,172.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

