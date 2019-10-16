Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). Spire reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spire by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 821,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,617,000 after buying an additional 135,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. 151,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. Spire has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

