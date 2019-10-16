Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 550 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.47. 97,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.19. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

