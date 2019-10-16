SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Quiet Period Will Expire on October 23rd (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SWTX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 23rd. SpringWorks Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $162,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

