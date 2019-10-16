SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 1,469,163 Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,469,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000. Banco Santander makes up about 1.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,306,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after buying an additional 284,103 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,656 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $61,611,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,655,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,019,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 322,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,474. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

