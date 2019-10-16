SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $24.32 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

