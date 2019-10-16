Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,214.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,489. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

