StarterCoin Achieves Market Cap of $19,988.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,988.00 and $174.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00223828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01087117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StarterCoin was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

