STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00013408 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, Tokens.net, DDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.18 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043548 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.46 or 0.06099729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001104 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043984 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017021 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, IDCM, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Tokens.net, OKCoin, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.