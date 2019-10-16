State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 8,723 Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Boston Partners grew its position in Science Applications International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4,190.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,252,000 after buying an additional 578,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 173.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 410,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $864,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

SAIC stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

