State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $736,000 Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 125.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,753 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Office Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Office Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Office Depot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

