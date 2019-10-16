State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $782,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Solar by 446.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $500,846.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 270.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

