State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,605 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

