SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $30,032.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009874 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

