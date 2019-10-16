Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. 7,108,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,039,618. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

