Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In related news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges acquired 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 141,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,536. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.