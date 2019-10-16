Stewart Information Services (STC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $884.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $173,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

