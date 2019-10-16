Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

MSVB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

